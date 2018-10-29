Trump: I’d be very happy with Hillary as 2020 Democratic nominee

President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Protesters unveil pro-trans banner at World Series Trump congratulates Brazil's Bolsonaro on presidential win MORE in a Monday night interview said that he would be "very happy" if Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Trump points finger at media for 'division and hatred' plaguing US Lawmakers seek to quell partisan tensions after week of violence MORE ran against him again in the 2020 presidential election.

"Who’s your dream person to run against in 2020?" Fox's Laura Ingraham asked Trump in a pre-recorded interview set to air during her Fox News show.

"So far I like them all," Trump replied.

Ingraham asked how he would feel if Clinton ran again.

"I like her too, I’d be very happy with Hillary," Trump said. "I don’t see anybody that I wouldn’t enjoy running against."

Though Clinton fanned speculation about 2020 when she said at a Friday event that she would like "to be president," Clinton allies told The Hill on Monday that she is not planning to run again.

“She’s more likely to win Powerball,” Philippe Reines, Clinton’s longtime adviser, told The Hill on Monday.

Other Clinton confidants said there is no one encouraging her to enter the field, which is expected to be crowded, and there have been no efforts to ramp up staff or build a campaign infrastructure.

Trump has previously called former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Trump points finger at media for 'division and hatred' plaguing US Schiff: 'Not enough' for Trump to say 'the right words' in response to tragedy MORE his "dream" opponent.

Biden has been floated as another possible contender, and surveys show him leading the pack of potential Democratic nominees, but he has downplayed the likelihood that he will launch a bid.

Biden launched presidential campaigns in 1988 and 2008, but quickly dropped out of the race each time.

Other possible contenders include Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren'Medicare for All' will never work, so let's stop pushing it Ina Garten on what she’d serve Trump: 'A subpoena' Biden to campaign for two Democrats in Iowa MORE (Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWill Ferrell visits Georgia to recruit volunteers for Abrams's campaign Single fingerprint, misspellings pointed FBI to mail bombs suspect Trump accuses media of trying to 'score political points' after suspect charged for mail bombs MORE (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisIowa is key state in Dem drive for House majority Single fingerprint, misspellings pointed FBI to mail bombs suspect How alleged bomber Cesar Sayoc's case will develop now MORE (D-Calif.), as well as lawyer Michael Avenatti.