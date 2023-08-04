Entire Republican Alabama House delegation backing Trump reelection bid

The entire Alabama House GOP delegation is backing former President Trump in the Republican presidential primary, adding to Trump’s growing list of congressional endorsements.

A Trump campaign adviser confirmed all six House Republicans from the state are endorsing the former president: Reps. Robert Aderholt, Mike Rogers, Gary Palmer, Barry Moore, Dale Strong and Jerry Carl.

Several state-level officials, as well as Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), are also backing Trump’s reelection bid.

The announcement comes as Trump is set to speak at the Alabama Republican Party Dinner on Friday night.

Politico first reported the Alabama delegation was set to endorse Trump.

The campaign is set to roll out the endorsements one day after Trump was arraigned in Washington on charges related to his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, which culminated with the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump maintains a significant lead over his primary opponents in terms of congressional endorsements, a point of pride for the Trump campaign that officials view as a result of Trump’s efforts to build and maintain relationships while he was in the White House.

His campaign has previously rolled out endorsements from House GOP delegations in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is running second behind Trump in most polls, has racked up a handful of congressional endorsements, while his political operation has also touted a flurry of endorsements from state lawmakers in places like South Carolina and New Hampshire, which are early in the primary calendar.