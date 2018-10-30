Poll: Sinema leads McSally by 6 points in Arizona Senate race

Rep. Kysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) holds a six-point lead over Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyOvernight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — White House pressed on pre-existing conditions | Doctors group seeks scrutiny into insulin prices | FDA could require labeling for sesame allergy Poll: Senate candidates separated by less than 3 points in Florida, Arizona and Indiana Biggest election winner? Polarization in America MORE (R-Ariz.) in the race to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeFlake: Elected officials must check Trump on 'out of bounds' rhetoric Poll: Cruz lead over O'Rourke shrinks to 5 points Bombing suspect threatened Flake after Kavanaugh vote delay: report MORE (R-Ariz.), according to a new NBC News/Marist poll released Tuesday.

Sinema gets the support of 50 percent of likely Arizona voters, while 44 percent support McSally. Six percent of likely voters say they will vote for another candidate or are undecided. Sinema led by three points in the same poll from September.

When Green Party candidate Angela Green is added to the poll, Sinema holds a three-point lead over McSally. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 5.4 percent.

Sinema’s lead is powered by substantial margins over McSally among Hispanics, independents and women, the pollsters said. Meanwhile, McSally holds slimmer leads among whites and men.

Sinema is also buoyed by a net-positive favorability rating. Likely voters find her favorable by a 48-42 percent margin, thought that shrunk from a 13-point margin in September.

Likely voters give McSally a net-negative favorability rating of 43-45 percent, a similar result from last month’s poll.

About 44 percent of likely Arizona voters approve of President Trump Donald John TrumpPittsburgh mayor: Our priority is funerals not Trump’s visit Trump says he will respond to 'some' of Mueller's questions Trump: ‘Dishonest’ to say I called all media ‘enemy of the people’ MORE's job performance, while 49 percent disapprove.

The poll was conducted after several explosive devices were sent to prominent Democrats, former intelligence officers and CNN, but largely before a shooting Saturday at a Pittsburgh-area synagogue that left 11 dead.

Arizona represents one of the Democrats’ few pickup opportunities in the Senate in a map that has the party defending 10 seats in states Trump won in 2016.

Many election prognosticators believe it is likely the Republicans keep the Senate and may even expand on their 51-49 majority.

The Cook Political Report rates the Arizona race as a “toss up,” while an averaging of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics has Sinema up 0.2 points.

The NBC News/Marist poll surveyed 506 likely voters from Oct. 23-27.