trending:

sponsored:

2024 Candidates

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Democratic
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Republican
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis
Republican
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Republican
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley
Republican
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy
Republican
View All Candidates
Campaign

DeSantis says 2020 election fraud theories ‘did not prove to be true’

by Julia Shapero - 08/04/23 3:08 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 08/04/23 3:08 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a campaign event, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that theories about fraud in the 2020 election “did not prove to be true,” marking his most direct rebuke of former President Trump’s election claims yet.

“All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true,” the Florida governor said at a campaign event in Iowa, according to The New York Times.

“It was not an election that was conducted the way I think that we want to, but that’s different than saying [Venezuelan President Nicolás] Maduro stole votes or something like that,” he added. “Those theories, you know, proved to be unsubstantiated.”

DeSantis has previously dodged questions about the former president’s claims that the 2020 election was “stolen,” declining to say whether he believes Trump lost the race to President Biden.

The Florida governor’s latest response comes one day after Trump was arraigned in Washington on federal charges related to his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

However, DeSantis did not shy away from criticizing the Justice Department over the indictment Tuesday, blaming the “weaponization of government” for the newest charges against Trump.

“As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans,” he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the indictment was unsealed.

He also called for reforms “so that Americans have the right to remove cases” to their home districts. Trump claimed ahead of his Thursday arraignment it would be impossible for him to get a fair trial in Washington.

“Washington, D.C., is a ‘swamp’ and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality,” DeSantis said.

Tags 2020 election claims 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Jan. 6 Capitol riot Joe Biden Ron DeSantis Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  2. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  3. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  4. More Americans say they can never retire
  5. ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts spar over whether Trump is ‘toast’
  6. Kinzinger: McCarthy criticism of Trump charges ‘complete garbage’
  7. Pelosi takes shot at ‘scared puppy’ Trump
  8. Senate Democrats press Roberts on Alito recusals
  9. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  10. Why falling confidence in America’s military is creating ‘a real crisis’ 
  11. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  12. Hospital computer systems in multiple states hit by cyberattack
  13. Republican group rips Trump in Fox News ad campaign: ‘He’ll do it again’
  14. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  15. DeSantis slams NBA players union over Orlando Magic criticism
  16. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  17. Is the Trump indictment constitutionally legitimate?
  18. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis

Campaign 07/27/23

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Campaign 07/27/23

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

Campaign 07/25/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

Campaign 07/25/23