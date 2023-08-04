Nonpartisans make up Nevada’s largest group of voters

Nonpartisan voters now make up Nevada’s largest group of registered voters, according to new data from its secretary of state.

Voter registration statistics released earlier this week show nearly 32 percent of roughly 1.9 million active voters in Nevada are nonpartisan.

The more than 605,000 registered nonpartisans edge out the almost 602,000 registered Democrats in the state, as well as 551,000 registered Republicans.

That’s roughly 74,000 more nonpartisan voters than Nevada had this time last year, before the midterm elections.

And at this point in 2019, just more than 346,000 voters in the state were nonpartisan.

The number of active voters overall went up by 13,430 during the month of July.

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar noted in a statement that the overall uptick is due in large part to an automatic registration system the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles approved in 2018. The Las Vegas Review-Journal notes that voters who don’t select a party during the process are registered nonpartisan.

“No matter what party a voter chooses to register as, or if they choose no party at all, each voter has an equal voice in Nevada’s democratic process. This growth shows that the future of Nevada’s democracy is bright,” Aguilar said.