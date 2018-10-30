Nelson, Scott neck-and-neck with one week left in Florida Senate race: poll

Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonElection Countdown: Violence casts cloud before midterms | Clinton opens door to 2020 | Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' | Dems worry about midterm message | Trump camp's midterm ad doesn't feature president Trump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days Obama to campaign for Abrams in Georgia days before election MORE (D-Fla.) and Gov. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) are neck-and-neck with one week left in their closely-watched Florida Senate race, according to a new UNF poll.

Forty-seven percent of likely voters said they would vote for Nelson if the race were held today while 46 percent said they would vote for Scott. Seven percent reported they are undecided.

Eighty-one percent of likely Democratic voters said they will vote for Nelson in the upcoming election, compared to the 86 percent of likely Republican voters who say they will throw their support behind Scott, according to the poll.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up” and an average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics has Nelson up 2 points.

Most recent polls have found the two tied.

Nelson is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats this election cycle as he tries to hold his seat in a state that Trump won in 2016.

President Trump Donald John TrumpPittsburgh mayor: Our priority is funerals not Trump’s visit Trump says he will respond to 'some' of Mueller's questions Trump: ‘Dishonest’ to say I called all media ‘enemy of the people’ MORE has offered a full-throated endorsement of Scott while the governor has refrained from making the president a central part of his campaign, wary of alienating Latino voters who may be turned off by Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric.

The UNF poll was conducted from Oct. 23 to 26 and surveyed 1,051 likely voters with a margin of error of plus or minus three percent.