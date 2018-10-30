Sanders won’t promise to serve full Senate term as he considers 2020 run

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBipartisan Israel support – a fundamental US interest The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump calls media 'true enemy of the people' | Latest on Pittsburgh shooting | Dems worry about midterm message Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' MORE (I-Vt.) declined to pledge to serve a full six-year term if he is reelected this November, as is expected.

“Right now, my focus is on the year 2018, but if you’re asking me to make an absolute pledge as to whether I’ll be running for president or not, I’m not going to make that pledge. The simple truth is I have not made that decision. But I’m not going to sit here and tell you that I may not run. I may. But on the other hand, I may not,” he said at a forum Monday night in Vermont.

“If I’m elected president of the United States? Mmm. Probably impossible to be a senator and a president at the same time. So the answer to that is probably no. But I haven’t made that decision as to whether I’ll run … If I run and win, the likelihood is I will not be Vermont’s senator” he responded when asked again if he would commit to serving a full term.

Sanders ran against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPolice give 'all clear' after suspicious package reported at New York Times Trump: I’d be very happy with Hillary as 2020 Democratic nominee Clinton teases interviewer who confused Holder and Booker: 'They all look alike' MORE in 2016 for the Democratic presidential nomination. Though he lost, he lit a fire underneath the progressive wing of the party.

Should Sanders run in 2020, he would likely join a crowded Democratic field.

Sanders himself has visited crucial states in a presidential campaign such as Iowa, New Hampshire and North Carolina.

Other potential Democratic contenders in 2020 have also traveled widely, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump: I’d be very happy with Hillary as 2020 Democratic nominee Election Countdown: Violence casts cloud before midterms | Clinton opens door to 2020 | Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' | Dems worry about midterm message | Trump camp's midterm ad doesn't feature president Trump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days MORE, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump: I’d be very happy with Hillary as 2020 Democratic nominee Clinton teases interviewer who confused Holder and Booker: 'They all look alike' Booker: We must ‘counter this hate with love’ MORE (D-N.J.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump: I’d be very happy with Hillary as 2020 Democratic nominee The toxic notion of cultural appropriation breathes new life into old racist attitudes 'Medicare for All' will never work, so let's stop pushing it MORE (D-Mass.), and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump: I’d be very happy with Hillary as 2020 Democratic nominee Court rules against Trump administration on gillnet ban rollback Kamala Harris to campaign in pipe bomb suspect's hometown as he appears in court MORE (D-Calif.).