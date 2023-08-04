Virginia poll suggests Youngkin could beat Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup

A recent poll from Virginia Commonwealth University showed Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has a chance to win in his home state if he were to run against President Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

The poll, out of VCU’s Wilder School L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, shows Virginians favoring their governor, 44 to 37 percent, in a hypothetical presidential matchup between Youngkin and Biden. Other findings from the poll include a 3 percent lead by Biden in Virginia in a matchup between him and former President Donald Trump and an “even split” between Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Youngkin’s name has been floated around as a possible GOP presidential candidate in the past, especially in the wake of other Republican candidates finding it hard to take the lead in the race in front of Trump. Polling in April found him to have a high favorability rating amongst Virginians at 57 percent. However, Youngkin said he had no plans to go on the presidential trail in May.

“I’m going to be working in Virginia this year,” the governor said at the time. “And so our House and Senate are up for full reelection this year. We have a House that’s controlled by Republicans and a Senate that’s controlled by Democrats.”

The poll was conducted from July 14-25.