Christie knocks GOP rivals over ‘false choice’ on Ukraine

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie knocked his GOP rivals for presenting what he called a “false choice” over United States support in Ukraine.

During a trip to Ukraine, Christie called out former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who have all suggested that America scale back or cut off its aide to Kyiv to focus on domestic issues.

“We have people in the party like Trump and Ron DeSantis, Vivek, who are giving people a false choice, which is ‘Well, we can only do one thing; we can either improve things in the States or we can help Ukraine,” Christie said in an interview with The Washington Post.

“When you look at the amount of money we’ve sent to Ukraine as a percentage of the federal budget, anybody who can do the math knows that’s a ridiculous statement.”

Christie’s comments highlight the increasing divide among Republicans over the nation’s support for the war in Ukraine, both on the campaign trail and in Congress. Seventy Republicans voted in favor of an amendment last month that would have prohibited all future security assistance to Ukraine.

Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Friday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The trip makes Christie the second GOP presidential candidate to travel to the embattled country after former Vice President Mike Pence visited in June.

“It was an honor to meet with President @ZelenskyyUa in Ukraine and see firsthand the heroism Ukrainians have displayed in their fight against Russia,” Christie said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Christie also told The Washington Post he hoped Republican voters are thinking about which candidates can handle “the really complicated issues that the next next president will have to deal with….and who is going to be dealing with trying to keep themselves out of jail.”

Christie was referencing Trump and his ongoing series of legal battles, including his most recent indictment over his attempts to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election

Christie previously said he wants Ukraine to have “every weapon they need to be able to win,” in their fight against Russia. In an interview on NewsNation, Christie said he would increase U.S. commitment to Ukraine if he were to become the next president.

Trump, the frontrunner in the GOP race, has criticized the U.S.’ spending for Ukraine, arguing against the continued aid as Americans face financial challenges at home. Last week, the former president urged for a pause on all aid to Ukraine until federal agencies turn over “every scrap” of evidence connected to alleged “corrupt business dealings” from Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has shared similar sentiments, arguing there is not a “sufficient interest,” for the U.S. to “escalate” its involvement in the conflict. The White House hopeful walked back his controversial comments in March that characterized Russia’s war on Ukraine as a “territorial dispute.”

The U.S. has provided billions in support to Ukraine since its conflict with Russia began in February 2022.

A new poll from CNN found most Americans believe Congress should not authorize more funding for Ukraine. The poll found 55 percent of Americans said lawmakers should not authorize additional funding to support Ukraine, while 45 percent said they should.

The poll showed Republicans were more likely to oppose additional funding for Ukraine, with 71 percent saying Congress should not approve more funding, compared to 38 percent of Democrats and 55 percent of Independents.