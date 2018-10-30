Obama appeals to midterm voters: 'Your voice can determine the character of our country'

Former President Obama, who has been on the campaign trail promoting Democrats this election season, on Tuesday urged voters to "determine the character of our country" in the upcoming midterms.

He also implored Americans to prioritize the issue of health care in their voting decision.

"Your vote can decide the health care of millions," the president added in his tweet. "You have power — use it! In most states, you don't even have to wait until Election Day to cast a ballot."

The former president has taken a more active role in supporting Democrats and pushing back against President Trump Donald John TrumpPittsburgh mayor: Our priority is funerals not Trump’s visit Trump says he will respond to 'some' of Mueller's questions Trump: ‘Dishonest’ to say I called all media ‘enemy of the people’ MORE in recent months ahead of the midterms and has personally hit the campaign trail to stump for Democratic candidates in several states.

Some Democrats have worried that Obama's entrance into midterm contests could energize conservative votes who oppose the former president.

“Trump wants nothing more than a foil. He knows he can activate the other side," a source close to the former president told The Hill last month.

“He will echo his call to reject the rising strain of authoritarian politics and policies. And he will preview arguments he’ll make this fall, specifically that Americans must not fall victim to our own apathy by refusing to do the most fundamental thing demanded of us as citizens: vote,” said Katie Hill, a spokeswoman for the former president.

Democrats are hoping to capture 23 seats in the House while making a net gain of two seats in the Senate to retake both chambers of Congress next week. Most generic ballot polls have found the party with an advantage over Republicans among voters for control of the House, including one Tuesday that found the party with a double-digit lead.