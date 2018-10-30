Biden: Trump ‘assigns moral equivalence’ to ‘dark forces’ of hate

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump: I’d be very happy with Hillary as 2020 Democratic nominee Election Countdown: Violence casts cloud before midterms | Clinton opens door to 2020 | Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' | Dems worry about midterm message | Trump camp's midterm ad doesn't feature president Trump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days MORE on Monday condemned President Trump Donald John TrumpPittsburgh mayor: Our priority is funerals not Trump’s visit Trump says he will respond to 'some' of Mueller's questions Trump: ‘Dishonest’ to say I called all media ‘enemy of the people’ MORE's rhetoric while campaigning for Democrats in Ohio, arguing that the president "assigns moral equivalence" to "dark forces" of hatred.

“When hatred is given a space to fester it encourages the seedier side of society to come out ... and the president of the United States assigns moral equivalence to these dark forces," Biden said during a rally at Youngstown State University in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayTrump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days Dems go on offense against GOP lawsuit on pre-existing conditions Trump attacks Democrat in Ohio governor's race MORE and other candidates, Toledo Blade reported.

“The forces of hate and terror have worked on the psyche of our fellow Americans, and targets have been people with different political beliefs or different colors of their skin or different religions,” he added. ADVERTISEMENT

Biden during his remarks condemned Saturday's attack at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead, as well as a series of bombs sent last week to Democrats and other former government officials including himself who have exchanged criticism with Trump.

The former vice president told the crowd that “words matter, words from our leaders matter" and said that "political opponents are not our enemies," according to the Blade. He also said that "the press is not the enemy of the people," a reference to Trump's attacks against the news media.

Biden was among several Democrats who were mailed bombs last week, along with former President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPolice give 'all clear' after suspicious package reported at New York Times Trump: I’d be very happy with Hillary as 2020 Democratic nominee Clinton teases interviewer who confused Holder and Booker: 'They all look alike' MORE, former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderClinton teases interviewer who confused Holder and Booker: 'They all look alike' Dem senator: Both parties must discourage 'aggressive advocacy' Google faces its #MeToo moment MORE and others. One of the packages, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan John Owen BrennanPolice give 'all clear' after suspicious package reported at New York Times Mail bomber suspect to be held without bail Another suspicious package mailed to CNN MORE, was also mailed to CNN's offices in New York, forcing an evacuation.

Authorities have since charged Cesar Sayoc Jr., a Florida resident, with sending the bombs.

Biden on Monday urged voters to participate in next week's midterm elections, describing them as "a battle for the soul of America" and saying that the election is "about more than issues."

“We all know there’s something in our gut that’s bigger than the election, something that’s bigger than politics as usual. It’s about more than issues. It’s about who we are as Americans," he said, according to the Blade.