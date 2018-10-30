Daughter of state GOP candidate in Missouri: Don't vote for my dad

Emily West, whose father is a Republican candidate for the Missouri State House, is telling voters not to support her dad on Election Day, according to The Kansas City Star.

“I can’t imagine him being in any level of government,” she told the newspaper, referring to Steve West, 64, on Monday.

Steve West made headlines over the summer for previous anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic comments he made online that came to light, including one in which he said “Hitler was right” about who was “behind” the events taking place in Germany before World War II.

“A lot of his views are just very out there,” said Emily West. “He’s made multiple comments that are racist and homophobic and how he doesn’t like the Jews.”

The candidate's daughter told the Star she became concerned after seeing yard signs in support of her dad in the Clay County House district.

“I think it’s just insane that people are putting out his signs,” she said. “You see his signs everywhere. I don’t understand how people can put out his signs knowing the comments that he’s made.”

She went on to say that her father “has always been kind of radical and out there,” but she told the Star she thinks her father’s views have gotten more extreme in recent years.

Emily West added that her father’s controversial positions and actions have created a rift between him and his children. She said the last time she spoke to him was a few days after he won the August primary.

“I asked him to drop out and said, ‘I think it’s a really bad idea that you’re running and I don’t think this is going to end well for you,’ ” Emily West told the newspaper. “And he told me that this is what his life has been about and that everything in his life has come to this moment and it’s the most important thing. And I said, ‘OK, then I don’t want to talk to you. I don’t want you to be a part of my life.’ And I haven’t talked to him since.”

Steve West said his ex-wife, who is Emily West's mother, was to blame for his daughter's negative perception of him.

“I had a toxic divorce from my ex-wife and she’s poisoned my kids, and I have to live with that,” he told the Star. “I’m sorry that she’s decided to make a political issue that doesn’t need to be.”

“I have a good reputation,” he added. “These people are trying to paint me as some monster. But I have been in this community for a long time, I’m very well known. A lot of people know me, and they don’t have those experiences with me. There’s a good chance I’m going to win.”

Steve West’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.