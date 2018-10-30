Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle release new ad blasting 'mainstream media and liberal mob'

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpElection Countdown: Violence casts cloud before midterms | Clinton opens door to 2020 | Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' | Dems worry about midterm message | Trump camp's midterm ad doesn't feature president Trump encouraged vulnerable consumers to invest in sham businesses, lawsuit says Rand Paul blasts Saudi Arabia at rally with Trump Jr. MORE and Kimberly Guilfoyle on Tuesday released an advertisement urging Republicans to stand up to the mainstream media and a "liberal mob" ahead of next week's midterm elections.

In the short video spot released by America First Policies, which Guilfoyle joined after leaving Fox News earlier this year, the two urge "every patriot" in the country to vote Republican in their state and local elections in order to protect President Trump Donald John TrumpPittsburgh mayor: Our priority is funerals not Trump’s visit Trump says he will respond to 'some' of Mueller's questions Trump: ‘Dishonest’ to say I called all media ‘enemy of the people’ MORE's agenda.

"The mainstream media and the liberal mob are working hard to stop President Trump," Guilfoyle says in the video over images of MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and various protesters.

"This Nov. 6, we need every patriot to get to the polls," Guilfoyle adds. "Vote Republican."

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have been active campaigning for Republican candidates across the country ahead of the midterms, and earlier this month hit the campaign trail in Indiana to stump for Greg Pence, brother of Vice President Pence, who is running for the House and is expected to be elected.

The eldest son of the president has also campaigned for GOP candidates running against vulnerable Senate Democrats, including Sens. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyTrump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days Poll: Senate candidates separated by less than 3 points in Florida, Arizona and Indiana Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates MORE (Ind.) and Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterElection Countdown: Violence casts cloud before midterms | Clinton opens door to 2020 | Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' | Dems worry about midterm message | Trump camp's midterm ad doesn't feature president Trump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days Trump planning fourth visit to Montana to battle Tester MORE (Mont.).

Guilfoyle and Trump are dating and often appear together at campaign events. Altogether, the two have raised more than $1 million for GOP candidates around the country this cycle, according to a report from Bloomberg earlier this month.

Republicans are hoping to hold on to majorities in the House and Senate in next week's midterms, while Democrats are hoping to overcome a 23-seat deficit in the House and a two-seat gap in the Senate to retake both chambers.