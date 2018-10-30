Poll: Donnelly down by 3 points in Indiana Senate race

Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyTrump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days Poll: Senate candidates separated by less than 3 points in Florida, Arizona and Indiana Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates MORE (D-Ind.) is down three points in his reelection bid against businessman Mike Braun in Indiana, according to a new Cygnal poll released Tuesday.

About 46 percent of likely voters support the one-term senator, while 49 percent support Braun, a gap that falls within the poll’s margin of error of 4.36 percent.

A combined five percent of likely voters say they are unsure who they’ll vote for or say they will vote for a third-party candidate. However, Donnelly has a seven-point edge among Independents.

Both candidates have net-positive favorability ratings. About 47 percent of likely Indiana voters have a favorable view of Braun, while 39 percent have an unfavorable view. About 52 percent of likely voters have a favorable view of Donnelly, while 41 percent have an unfavorable view.

Meanwhile, President Trump Donald John TrumpPittsburgh mayor: Our priority is funerals not Trump’s visit Trump says he will respond to 'some' of Mueller's questions Trump: ‘Dishonest’ to say I called all media ‘enemy of the people’ MORE has a net-positive favorability rating in The Hoosier State, with 53 percent of likely voters viewing him favorably and 45 percent having an unfavorable view.

Trump endorsed Braun and campaigned with him in August, tweeting, “Will be going to Evansville, Indiana, tonight for a big crowd rally with Mike Braun, a very successful businessman who is campaigning to be Indiana’s next U.S. Senator. He is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets. Will be a big night!”

Donnelly is one of 10 Democrats defending Senate seats in states Trump won in 2016. The president won Indiana by nearly 20 points.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss up," and an average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics has Braun up by .5 percent.

Cygnal surveyed 505 likely Hoosier voters from Oct. 26-27. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.36 percent.