Bannon planning to campaign for Brat in Virginia

Former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon will campaign this weekend in Virginia for Rep. Dave Brat (R), who faces a tough reelection bid against Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger.

Bannon on Tuesday told The Washington Post that he will screen a pro-Trump movie he made called “Trump @War” in an attempt to motivate Trump supporters to vote in next week's midterm.

“I know how to get the base jacked up, and that’s what needs to be done here,” he told the Post.

Polls in the election between Brat and Spanberger, a former CIA officer, have shown a tight race in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. One poll published this week showed the two in a dead heat.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up.

Brat is a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus and has been endorsed by President Trump Donald John TrumpPittsburgh mayor: Our priority is funerals not Trump’s visit Trump says he will respond to 'some' of Mueller's questions Trump: ‘Dishonest’ to say I called all media ‘enemy of the people’ MORE.

The 7th Congressional District used to be safely red, but courts ordered Virginia to redraw it in 2014. Brat entered the House that year after a surprising GOP primary victory over then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

Bannon, who was ousted from the White House last year, told the Post that he may also campaign for Rep. Scott Taylor Scott William TaylorOvernight Energy: GM proposes electric car mandate | Deadline nears for EPA car rule comments | Greens change tactics to mobilize climate voters Environmental groups shift strategies to win support for candidates in midterms Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump’s lead on immigration MORE (R), who faces his own difficult reelection bid against Democrat Elaine Luria in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.

Cook also rates that race as a toss-up.