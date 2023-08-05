Trump in first rally since indictment: Most Republicans ‘look like a bunch of weak jerks right now’

In his first speech since he was arraigned on criminal charges alleging he attempted to overturn the 2020 election, former President Trump said Republicans are “weak” and need to “get smart” on attacking President Biden.

“If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as crooked Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done,” Trump said at the Montgomery, Alabama rally Friday night.

President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden has been the center of federal and Congressional investigation for months. Both have raised questions regarding President Biden’s involvement or lack thereof.

“He shouldn’t be allowed to be the president,” Trump continued. “And the Republicans better get tough and they better get smart because most of them look like a bunch of weak jerks right now. And you got to get tough and smart and you have to fight fire with fire. You can’t allow this to go on.”

Last month, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said the investigations into the president and his son may soon be “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry.”

Trump focused on his criminal charges at the rally Friday, often shaking off the severity of any case.

“Any time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls,” he said. “We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment, and this election is closed out.”

He has a strong lead in GOP primary polls, with national polling averages showing the former president with about 53 percent support, far ahead of his nearest rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.