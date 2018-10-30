Bernie Sanders to hold rally for Gillum in Florida

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBipartisan Israel support – a fundamental US interest The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump calls media 'true enemy of the people' | Latest on Pittsburgh shooting | Dems worry about midterm message Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' MORE (I-Vt.) will hold a rally Wednesday at the University of Central Florida to boost gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D).

The event will be held the same day as a President Trump Donald John TrumpPittsburgh mayor: Our priority is funerals not Trump’s visit Trump says he will respond to 'some' of Mueller's questions Trump: ‘Dishonest’ to say I called all media ‘enemy of the people’ MORE rally in Southwest Florida to boost Gillum’s opponent, former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGillum: Trump’s ‘goal is to make us afraid of each other’ Election Countdown: Violence casts cloud before midterms | Clinton opens door to 2020 | Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' | Dems worry about midterm message | Trump camp's midterm ad doesn't feature president Trump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days MORE (R).

Gillum and DeSantis are vying to replace term-limited Gov. Rick Scott (R), who is now running for Senate.

The dueling rallies by Sanders and Trump are being planned as both sides seek to turn out their respective bases.

The race has turned into a slugfest in the final days.

DeSantis, a former congressman and staunch ally of Trump, was forced to confront a series of race-related controversies that have haunted his campaign since the day after Florida’s August primaries.

Meanwhile, Gillum, the progressive mayor of Tallahassee, is facing questions about a federal investigation into suspected corruption in his city hall, as well as records showing he accepted a ticket to the musical “Hamilton” from an undercover FBI agent who he believed was a local developer.

President Trump weighed in on the race this week, calling Gillum a “thief” in a tweet Monday, leading the Democrat to punch back.

“In Florida there is a choice between a Harvard/Yale educated man named @RonDeSantisFL who has been a great Congressman and will be a great Governor - and a Dem who is a thief and who is Mayor of poorly run Tallahassee, said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the Country!,” Trump said.

“I heard @realDonaldTrump ran home to @FoxNews to lie about me. But as my grandmother told me — never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty, but the pig likes it. So ignore him and vote, Florida!” Gillum responded after Trump was interviewed on Fox News Monday night.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up,” and an average of polls calculated by RealClearPolitics has Gillum up three points.

Sanders visits Florida, a crucial swing state in presidential elections, amid widespread speculation the Senator will run for president again in two years.