trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis on Trump’s behavior: Not the way a president ‘should be conducting himself’

by Tara Suter - 08/05/23 2:11 PM ET
by Tara Suter - 08/05/23 2:11 PM ET

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis on Friday branded former President Trump’s habit of insulting and belittling his political rivals as “juvenile” and “phony.”

“These insults are so phony,” DeSantis said at WMUR’s “Conversation with the Candidate” event on Friday. “These insults are juvenile. That is not the way a great nation should be conducting itself, that is not the way the President of the United States should be conducting himself.

DeSantis added that while he enjoys debate, he said he won’t attack someone’s appearance. He also claimed he wouldn’t tell his children to do so.

“We have a six, five and a three-year-old,” DeSantis said. “We teach our kids to treat people the way you would want to be treated yourself.”

The Florida governor has been the target of Trump’s insults himself recently, with Trump giving him the nickname of “Ron DeSanctimonious.” In an interview with Piers Morgan in March, DeSantis said he actually likes the nickname.

“I don’t know how to spell the sanctimonious one. I don’t really know what it means, but I kinda like it, it’s long, it’s got a lot of vowels,” DeSantis said at the time. 

He also claimed earlier this week that the insults — including being chided as having “no personality” and being a “lousy candidate” for governor — have actually helped him on the campaign trail.

“First of all, I mean, I think a lot of this stuff when he hits me with it with juvenile insults, I think that helps me,” DeSantis told reporters. “I don’t think voters like that. I think they look at it and they realize, like, you know what, that’s not effective. And so I don’t think it’s effective.” 

Still, recent polling averages still show Trump as the clear frontrunner in the 2024 GOP race.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Florida New Hampshire Ron DeSantis Trump insults WMUR

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  2. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  3. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  4. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  5. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  6. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  7. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  8. What’s happening with Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in 7 states he lost
  9. Trump’s Jan. 6 legal defense comes into focus
  10. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  11. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  12. Deshowitz slams Barr for ‘dead wrong’ comments on Trump indictment
  13. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  14. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  15. Congress looks to rein in college sports: What to know about the legislation
  16. Trump campaign defends threatening social media posts as free speech
  17. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  18. More Americans say they can never retire
Load more