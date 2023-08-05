DeSantis on Trump’s behavior: Not the way a president ‘should be conducting himself’

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis on Friday branded former President Trump’s habit of insulting and belittling his political rivals as “juvenile” and “phony.”

“These insults are so phony,” DeSantis said at WMUR’s “Conversation with the Candidate” event on Friday. “These insults are juvenile. That is not the way a great nation should be conducting itself, that is not the way the President of the United States should be conducting himself.

DeSantis added that while he enjoys debate, he said he won’t attack someone’s appearance. He also claimed he wouldn’t tell his children to do so.

“We have a six, five and a three-year-old,” DeSantis said. “We teach our kids to treat people the way you would want to be treated yourself.”

The Florida governor has been the target of Trump’s insults himself recently, with Trump giving him the nickname of “Ron DeSanctimonious.” In an interview with Piers Morgan in March, DeSantis said he actually likes the nickname.

“I don’t know how to spell the sanctimonious one. I don’t really know what it means, but I kinda like it, it’s long, it’s got a lot of vowels,” DeSantis said at the time.

He also claimed earlier this week that the insults — including being chided as having “no personality” and being a “lousy candidate” for governor — have actually helped him on the campaign trail.

“First of all, I mean, I think a lot of this stuff when he hits me with it with juvenile insults, I think that helps me,” DeSantis told reporters. “I don’t think voters like that. I think they look at it and they realize, like, you know what, that’s not effective. And so I don’t think it’s effective.”

Still, recent polling averages still show Trump as the clear frontrunner in the 2024 GOP race.