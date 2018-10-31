Pelosi predicts Dems will take back the House

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiElection Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term Trump visits Pittsburgh synagogue Birthright citizenship vow shows Trump doubling down on immigration gambit MORE (D-Calif.) said late Tuesday that the Democrats will retake control of the House in the midterm elections.

"Let me say this. Up until today, I would've said, 'If the election were held today, we would win,'" Pelosi said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"What now I'm saying is, 'We will win,' " she added.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert responded by saying that her confidence could jinx the party's prospects, noting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonAvenatti says FBI told him he was targeted by alleged mail bomber Election Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term Silence of 'the lambs': The deafening quietude of the FISA court and John Roberts MORE's loss in the 2016 election.

"Do you want to say that on Hillary's fireworks barge that she canceled? Please don't say that. ... And how long are the curtains that you're measuring right now?" Colbert joked.

"No, we're not measuring," Pelosi replied. "We're just walking precincts and if everyone votes, we'll have even a bigger victory. But Democrats will carry the House. If we have a bigger victory, the Senate, governorships, it's going to be a great night for America."

Pelosi's comments came one week before what Democrats have viewed as a pivotal midterm election cycle, as they try to seize on opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpActivists call on DC officials to rename street in front of Saudi embassy after Khashoggi Five takeaways from the final Indiana Senate debate Avenatti says FBI told him he was targeted by alleged mail bomber MORE.

Democrats need to flip at least 23 seats to retake a majority in the lower chamber.

Pelosi has previously stated that she's confident about Democrats' prospects. She told The Boston Globe in May that Democrats would win the House and that she would run for Speaker.

Polls have shown that Democrats have an opportunity to retake the House this year. A USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times survey released earlier this week, for example, showed Democrats leading Republicans by 17 points on a generic ballot. The Democrats' lead over Republicans is 7.6 percentage points in a RealClearPolitics average of recent polling.

--This report was updated at 7:34 a.m.