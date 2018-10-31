Poll: Majority of millennials say they will probably vote in midterms

About a third of voters ages 18-34 will definitely vote in next week’s midterm elections along with 26 percent who say they’ll probably vote, according to a new NBC News/GenForward survey of millennials released Wednesday.

About a quarter of young voters polled said they are unsure if they’ll vote, and a combined 19 percent say they will probably or definitely not vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high number of probable voters comes as a majority of those surveyed, 59 percent, said they are not actually familiar with the candidates who are running in the congressional districts they will be voting in.

Millennials, who have historically been less likely to vote in midterm elections than during presidential cycles, overwhelmingly said in the survey that Congress does not represent people like them by a 63-35 percent margin. That number remains largely the same among likely and unlikely millennial voters.

Interest in the midterm elections among millennial voters surveyed was not particularly high, with 39 percent having a great deal or quite a bit of interest, while 31 percent only have some interest and 27 percent have little or no interest in November’s contests.

Energizing young voters is a key for Democrats to maximize what they hope will be a blue wave in Tuesday’s elections as they seem poised to gain a majority in the House, but possibly lose ground in the Senate.

Younger voters overwhelmingly supported Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDem senators request classified briefing on Khashoggi Election Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term Bernie Sanders to hold rally for Gillum in Florida MORE and his progressive agenda over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonAvenatti says FBI told him he was targeted by alleged mail bomber Election Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term Silence of 'the lambs': The deafening quietude of the FISA court and John Roberts MORE in the Democratic presidential primary process in 2016.

The NBC News/GenForward poll surveyed 1,881 adults aged 18-34 from Sept. 21-Oct. 6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.76 percentage points.