Campaign

Rep. Dean Phillips undecided about running against Biden in Democratic primary

by Lauren Sforza - 08/06/23 11:34 AM ET
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to discuss the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act.
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to discuss the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) said Sunday he remains undecided about whether he will challenge President Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary.

Phillips told CBS’s Major Garrett on “Face the Nation” that he has “not decided yet” about running agains Biden, but noted that Democrat voters want a “competitive” primary for next year. A well-placed Minnesota Democrat confirmed to The Hill last month that Phillips was mulling a 2024 primary challenge to the president.

“But they want not a coronation, but they want a competition,” Phillips said on Sunday.

He also called on more people to enter the Democratic primary, saying that the country needs more competition. While he did not say whether he would run, he said that he is not “well-positioned” to run for the White House.

“If we don’t heed that call, shame on us, and the consequences, I believe, are going to be disastrous,” he said. “So my call is to those who are well positioned, well prepared, a good character and competency — they know who they are — to jump in because Democrats and the country need competition. It makes everything better.”

“I do not believe I’m well positioned to run for it right now,” Phillips added. “People who are should jump in because we need to meet the moment. The moment is now. That is what the country is asking.”

