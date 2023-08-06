trending:

sponsored:

2024 Candidates

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Democratic
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Republican
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis
Republican
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Republican
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley
Republican
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy
Republican
View All Candidates
Campaign

Hurd says voters want a candidate ’who’s not a jerk’

by Lauren Sforza - 08/06/23 12:41 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 08/06/23 12:41 PM ET
Associated Press

GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd said Sunday that people want a candidate “who’s not a jerk, who’s not a racist, who’s not a misogynist,” and took aim at the two GOP frontrunners in the 2024 election.

“And here’s what I’ve learned criss crossing this country,” Hurd told CBS’s Major Garrett on “Face the Nation.” “There are more people that are sick and tired of the direction the Democratic Party is going. And what they want is someone who’s not a jerk, who’s not a racist, who’s not a misogynist, who’s not someone who’s a homophobe. This is the opportunity the Republican Party has.”

Garrett then asked Hurd, who has been an outspoken critic of former President Trump, if those words all describe Trump.

“The four words you just used, do all of them apply to former President Trump?” Garrett asked.

“At times, absolutely. And at times, other places and other candidates that are in this race. Guess what? Slavery, there’s no upside to slavery. We shouldn’t have to be having that conversation in 2023,” Hurd said, taking a jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s new education standards that suggest that students should be taught that enslaved people “developed skills” for personal benefit.

Hurd also said that he is “close” to meeting the donor threshold to qualify for the August GOP presidential debate, but declined to say how many more donations he needs to qualify.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Donald Trump Ron DeSantis Will Hurd Will Hurd

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump targets judge in Jan. 6 case, says legal team will ask for ‘recusal’
  2. Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial
  3. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  4. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  5. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  6. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  7. Massive storms expected to hit Midwest and Northeast
  8. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  9. GOP Rep. Chip Roy threatens to defund DOJ, DHS
  10. Senate forces Biden into personnel standstill ahead of 2024
  11. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  12. Trump attorney spars with CBS host over election wins and losses
  13. Newsom spokesperson slams DeSantis debate counteroffer as a ‘joke’
  14. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  15. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  16. Trump attorney says he ‘cannot wait’ to cross examine Pence in Jan. 6 trial
  17. Democrats worry young people souring on party
  18. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis

Campaign 07/27/23

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Campaign 07/27/23

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

Campaign 07/25/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

Campaign 07/25/23