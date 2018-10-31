New poll finds Florida Senate, governor's races in statistical tie

Florida’s widely watched Senate and gubernatorial races are statistically tied less than a week before the midterm elections, according to a Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll released Tuesday.

Incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonElection Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term Scott walks away when asked about Trump plan to end birthright citizenship José Andrés endorses Nelson in Florida Senate race MORE (D) has a razor-thin 2-point lead over opponent Gov. Rick Scott (R) in The Sunshine State’s Senate race. About 45 percent of likely voters support the three-term senator, while 43 percent support the governor. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percent.

Ten percent of likely voters say they are undecided, and 11 percent said they might change their minds.

Nelson also has a favorability advantage, with likely voters having a favorable opinion of him by a 41-38 percent margin. Scott, however, has a net-negative favorability rating, with 43 percent of likely voters viewing him favorably and 45 percent having an unfavorable opinion.

Voters were split about President Trump Donald John TrumpActivists call on DC officials to rename street in front of Saudi embassy after Khashoggi Five takeaways from the final Indiana Senate debate Avenatti says FBI told him he was targeted by alleged mail bomber MORE's performance with 46 percent approving and an equal amount disapproving. The president won the state by about one point in 2016.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up,” and an average of polls calculated by RealClearPolitics has Nelson up two points.

Florida’s gubernatorial race is also close, with Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) leading former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGillum: Trump, GOP opponent providing 'cover' for violent extremists Election Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term Bernie Sanders to hold rally for Gillum in Florida MORE (R) by just one point among likely voters 45-44, with eight percent saying they’re undecided and nine percent saying they might change their minds.

Both candidates have net-positive favorability ratings, with likely voters having a favorable view of Gillum by a 40-37 percent margin and DeSantis by a 42-36 percent margin.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up,” and an average of polls calculated by RealClearPolitics has Gillum up three points.

Suffolk University polled 500 likely voters from Oct. 25-28.