Trump-allied super PAC to target Hunter Biden in new ad

A super PAC allied with former President Trump announced Sunday it will air a new ad targeting President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings with foreign countries.

The new 60-second ad from MAGA Inc., titled “Hey Joe,” will “prosecute the case against crooked Joe Biden and the corrupt Biden crime family,” according to a statement from Taylor Budowich, the CEO of MAGA Inc.

The ad was first reported by Axios.

“Joe, how come your Justice Department goes after Trump endlessly yet they cover for your family? Hunter’s laptop? Yeah, that was censored, but we know that laptop is real and it’s not just filled with photos of Hunter’s drug-fueled debauchery either,” a narrator says in the ad.

This is in reference to a laptop hard drive that supposedly belonged to Hunter Biden, which he allegedly left at a Delaware computer repair shop. The contents of this laptop came into focus after a New York Post story was published in October 2020 discussing emails that detailed alleged meetings between President Biden, who was vice president at the time, Hunter Biden and Ukrainian business executives.

The laptop “showed Hunter pocketing millions from foreign partners, cash from Ukrainian and Chinese interests accused of bribery and fraud,” the ad continues.

The ad goes on to discuss Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings with China and claims the president’s “brother, grandkids, even nieces and nephews got paid from foreign deals” that totaled $17 million.

“You, Joe, went from being one of the poorest in Congress to a millionaire in the White House,” the ad states. “Come on, Joe, all this, a coincidence? Or corruption?”

The ad follows the Department of Justice’s indictment of Trump last week over his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 presidential election. In its 45-page indictment, the Justice Department alleges Trump led a campaign of “dishonesty, fraud and conceit” to obstruct a “bedrock function” of a democracy.

Trump and multiple GOP leaders have repeatedly claimed the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president represent a “two-tiered system of justice.” Last month, the House Oversight Committee heard from two IRS whistleblowers who alleged authorities slow-walked the case and demonstrated preferential treatment to the president’s son.

The ad, which will air on Fox News, CNN and Newsmax starting Monday, differs from the super PAC’s other recent ads, which have targeted 2024 White House hopeful Ron DeSantis (R). It’s the first of its kind to directly take aim at the current president and his family.

MAGA Inc was started in the fall of last year and has raised about $14.6 million throughout the first half of this year, according to a midyear filing with the Federal Election Committee (FEC).

The Hill has reached out to MAGA Inc. for comment.