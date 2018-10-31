Harris tops all other senators in PAC fundraising

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders won’t promise to serve full Senate term as he considers 2020 run Beleaguered FBI scores much-needed win Trump: I’d be very happy with Hillary as 2020 Democratic nominee MORE has raised more money for her leadership PAC than any other senator, adding to speculation that the California Democrat will launch a White House bid for 2020.

Harris raised more than $2.3 million this election cycle for her Fearless for the People PAC, according to a report published Wednesday by Issue One, a nonpartisan think tank.

Members of Congress often use such PACs to boost other campaigns and possibly donate to their own future political endeavors. Harris is widely viewed to be gearing up for a run for president. In addition to her fundraising prowess, she has campaigned for Democratic candidates in early primary states such as Iowa and South Carolina.

Members of Congress often use such PACs to boost other campaigns and possibly donate to their own future political endeavors. Harris is widely viewed to be gearing up for a run for president. In addition to her fundraising prowess, she has campaigned for Democratic candidates in early primary states such as Iowa and South Carolina.

If Harris runs, she would likely join a crowded Democratic field that could include former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), as well as Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and former Gov. Deval Patrick (D-Mass.). Several of those potential candidates have also visited crucial states like New Hampshire and Iowa.

Biden raised just under $2.3 million for his leadership PAC, while Booker has about $1 million. Warren has about $590,000 and Sanders has $370,000.

Harris has made a point of fundraising for vulnerable Democrats. One fundraising email she sent for Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) after she voted against Justice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court reportedly brought in about $400,000.