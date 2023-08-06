trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis, wife to sit down with NBC’s Dasha Burns in first network interview 

by Miranda Nazzaro - 08/06/23 7:56 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 08/06/23 7:56 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, will sit down with NBC’s Dasha Burns for the candidate’s first network interview during his campaign, the network announced Sunday.

NBC News said the interview will air Monday on the “Today” show and “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.” Additional segments will also air throughout the day on MSNBC and NBC News NOW, according to the network. 

Florida’s first lady has played a central role in her husband’s campaign for the White House, having joined him for various appearances on the campaign trail. Her presence has drawn both praise and criticism in parts of the news media. 

“DeSantis’s first network interview will take place amid questions about the strength of his candidacy, ongoing attacks from the former president, and as he attempts to shift from campaigning as an incumbent governor to an insurgent candidate,” NBC News wrote in a statement. 

The interview comes amid DeSantis’s sagging polling numbers as recent polls show him continuing to trail behind former President Trump in the Republican primaries.

DeSantis’s campaign has come under fire over the past few weeks for its laying off 38 staffers late last month in an effort to revamp amid low poll numbers. His campaign team also fired a staffer last month who reportedly made a pro-DeSantis video featuring the Republican candidate at the center of a sonnenrad, an ancient European symbol used in Nazi imagery and propaganda. 

DeSantis recently sat down for an interview with Fox News’s chief political anchor Bret Baier and appeared for the first time on CNN last month in an interview with Jake Tapper.   

The Hill has reached out to the DeSantis campaign for comment.

Tags 2024 presidential election Bret Baier Casey DeSantis Dasha Burns Donald Trump Jake Tapper Lester Holt NBC News Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Alabama readies for battle over Space Command HQ
  2. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  3. Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial
  4. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  5. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  6. Trump, attorney defiant in face of Jan. 6 charges
  7. Trump attorney says he won’t accept plea deal in Jan. 6 case
  8. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  9. Trump attorney spars with CBS host over election wins and losses
  10. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  11. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  12. Massive storms expected to hit Midwest and Northeast
  13. Lauro says Trump ‘asked’ Pence to overturn election in ...
  14. Senate forces Biden into personnel standstill ahead of 2024
  15. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  16. GOP Rep Chip Roy threatens to defund DOJ, DHS
  17. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  18. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
Load more