Crowley tells whoever is distributing anti-Ocasio-Cortez fliers to 'knock it off'

Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyYoung Turks founder says rise of populist progressives is biggest story in midterms Sen. Walter Huddleston was a reminder that immigration used to be a bipartisan issue Poll: Nearly half of millennial Democrats identify as socialist or democratic socialist MORE (D-N.Y.) says the person distributing fliers urging voters to support him over Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) should "knock it off."

Crowley on Tuesday took to Twitter to remind voters that he is no longer running after Ocasio-Cortez upset him in the district's primary elections over the summer.

"Not running," he wrote. "Not campaigning. Shut down campaign operations months ago. Not circulating fliers."

"To whoever is: knock it off," he added. "Focus should be on electing Democrats to Republican seats. I’ve moved on, so should everyone else."

Not running. Not campaigning. Shut down campaign operations months ago. Not circulating fliers. To whoever is: knock it off. Focus should be on electing Democrats to Republican seats. I’ve moved on, so should everyone else. — Joe Crowley (@JoeCrowleyNY) October 31, 2018

Pro-Crowley fliers have been circulating New York's 14th congressional district, declaring, "We need Joe back in Washington more than ever."

Crowley remains on the ballot as the candidate of the Working Families and Women’s Equality Parties.

"We’re totally behind Ocasio-Cortez," Crowley's spokeswoman Lauren French told the New York Post. "She will be the next congresswoma. This is a distraction from the goal of having Democrats win back the House."

"It’s not Joe or any of Joe’s team who are doing this," French said.

It's unclear who is behind the fliers.

Ocasio-Cortez's Republican opponent, Anthony Pappas, was rejected by local Republican leaders this week after he admitted his ex-wife accused him of domestic violence, the Post noted.

The young self-described "democratic socialist" is likely to take the seat with ease this week.

Ocasio-Cortez took 57.5 percent of the vote during the primary, compared to Crowley's 42.5 percent.