Poll: Scott Walker running even against Democratic challenger in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. Scott Walker (R) and Wisconsin state schools Superintendent Tony Evers is dead-even, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.

Walker, who is seeking a third term as governor, and Evers each get 47 percent support among likely voters in The Badger State less than a week before the midterm elections.

Three percent said they would support Libertarian candidate Phil Anderson and one percent is undecided. Walker led by one point in the same poll from earlier this month.

Both candidates have near-neutral favorability ratings. About 42 percent of likely voters view Evers favorably, while 41 percent have an unfavorable view. About 48 percent of likely voters view Walker favorably, while 49 percent have an unfavorable view.

President Trump Donald John TrumpActivists call on DC officials to rename street in front of Saudi embassy after Khashoggi Five takeaways from the final Indiana Senate debate Avenatti says FBI told him he was targeted by alleged mail bomber MORE’s approval rating remains underwater in the state. About 47 percent of likely voters approve of the job he is doing, while 52 percent say they disapprove. Trump won Wisconsin by less than one percent in 2016.

The president has endorsed Walker, tweeting in August, “Scott Walker is very special and will have another great win in November. He has done a fantastic job as Governor of Wisconsin and will always have my full support and Endorsement!

Former President Obama endorsed Evers earlier this month.

Walker is seen struggling in his reelection bid, with Democrats eyeing his seat as an opportunity to flip one of several governorships across the country up for grabs this year.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.”

Marquette University Law school surveyed 1,154 likely Wisconsin voters from Oct. 24-28. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percent.