Carper cruises to fourth term in Delaware Senate race

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) coasted to a fourth term on Tuesday, beating back challenges from three other candidates who had sought to replace him.

Carper's most serious challenge came from Republican Rob Arlett, a Sussex County councilman who previously served as a state chairman for President Trump's 2016 campaign.

But Carper also faced two third-party challengers: Green Party candidate Demitri Theodoropoulos and Libertarian Nadine Frost.

Carper has been a perennial presence in Delaware politics for decades. He served as the state's treasurer, its lone representative in the House and its governor, before entering the Senate in 2001.

While Carper never appeared to be in jeopardy throughout his general election bid, he did fend off a progressive challenger in the Democratic primary. Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton beat Trump in the state in 2016 by roughly 11 points and Delaware hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate since 1994.

The Cook Political Report rated the race as "solid" Democratic.