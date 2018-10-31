Libertarian candidate endorses GOP nominee Rosendale in Montana Senate race

Libertarian candidate Rick Breckenridge announced Wednesday that he’s backing Republican nominee Matt Rosendale less than a week out from Montana’s marquee Senate race.

During a Wednesday conference call with reporters, Breckenridge said that he doesn’t have the votes to win and wanted to push back against “dark money” in politics.

Breckenridge will still appear on the ballot, but the endorsement is likely a small boost for Rosendale since the Libertarian candidate usually siphons off some votes from Republicans.

Breckenridge cited frustration over a campaign mailer that’s been recently circulated, urging voters to support the Libertarian candidate because Rosendale would bring more government surveillance if elected in November.

The funder of the mailer is unknown. It's a violation of federal campaign finance and election law to not attach a name to a mailer.

“I’m standing in unity and solidarity with Matt to combat dark money in Montana politics. I’m here to stand and say, with my 3 and 4 percent polling numbers, honestly I’m not going to take the seat,” Breckenridge said on the press call with Rosendale.

"I am here today to support Matt and his candidacy. And endorse him in his continuing effort to be the front man in the cause of liberty.”

Rosendale thanked Breckenridge for the support and standing with him "in exposing this illegal, dark money mailer which was distributed by Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterElection Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term Poll: Republican Gianforte tied with Dem challenger in Montana House race Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle release new ad blasting 'mainstream media and liberal mob' MORE’s allies.” His campaign will soon be filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Tester’s campaign has condemned the mailer, calling the claims from Rosendale a “lie” and saying that the Democrats’ campaign is not involved in the direct mail. Tester's team touted the senator as a champion of fighting back against government surveillance.

“Jon Tester has fought against Republican and Democratic administrations to protect our rights against mass government surveillance, and has voted for and consistently backed a balanced budget amendment to our Constitution,” Tester spokesman Chris Meagher said in a statement.

“Matt Rosendale voted against bills to expand digital privacy rights and to require law enforcement to obtain a warrant to retrieve cell phone and email data. He oversaw increased spending every year he served in the legislature, and backed legislation that will add $2 trillion to our national debt.”

Tester is locked in a tough reelection fight against Rosendale in a race that’s likely to help determine which party controls the Senate.

Recent polls show Tester with a small lead, as President Trump Donald John TrumpActivists call on DC officials to rename street in front of Saudi embassy after Khashoggi Five takeaways from the final Indiana Senate debate Avenatti says FBI told him he was targeted by alleged mail bomber MORE and other Republicans barnstorm the state in the final week. Trump carried Montana by 20 points in the 2016 election.

Following the conference call, Breckenridge told The Great Falls Tribune in an interview that he expects his announcement to potentially affect 1 percent of the vote since many people have already cast their absentee ballots.

"I am making a stand above and beyond my personal desires," he said.