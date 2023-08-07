trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday

by Jared Gans - 08/07/23 10:13 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 08/07/23 10:13 AM ET

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called Juneteenth a “useless” holiday during a campaign event with voters in Iowa on Saturday. 

Ramaswamy’s remarks, first reported by NBC News, come after he celebrated the holiday June 19 earlier this year, saying it is about honoring how far the country has come and how people can advance through hard work, commitment and dedication. 

He called for a range of proposals concerning the country’s elections Saturday, including that all voting happens on one day, having all paper ballots and declaring Election Day a national holiday instead of one of the “useless” ones. 

“Cancel Juneteenth or one of the other useless ones we made up,” Ramaswamy said. “You can’t have everything be a holiday, but we’ll cancel one of the other ones and make Election Day a holiday.” 

NBC asked Ramaswamy after his remarks to clarify if he believes Juneteenth is a useless holiday, and he responded, “I basically do.” He said he does not consider holidays such as Memorial Day or Veterans Day to be useless. 

Ramaswamy said he stands with the “presumption of time-tested traditions,” but the “spirit” of Juneteenth is already represented with holidays such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day. 

“We shouldn’t have redundant holidays that celebrate overlapping purposes. It should have a distinct purpose,” he said. 

While Martin Luther King Jr. Day recognizes the contributions of the Civil Rights leader toward equality and Presidents’ Day honors the country’s leaders, Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of the last U.S. slaves being freed in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, following the end of the Civil War. 

President Biden signed a bill declaring Juneteenth a national holiday in 2021 after the legislation received overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress. 

Ramaswamy argued Juneteenth was made a holiday under “political duress” following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, which he said is not “how we should create holidays.” 

“We should not create holidays with a cultural gun to our head, and that’s what happened with Juneteenth,” he said. 

He has railed against a focus on diversity during his presidential run as he calls for an emphasis on people coming together and recognizing how they are similar. 

NBC reported former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas), another presidential candidate, slammed Ramaswamy’s remarks for calling to “cancel a holiday that celebrates equality and freedom.”

Tags 2024 presidential election Election Day Juneteenth national holiday Vivek Ramaswamy Will Hurd

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Legal experts predict Supreme Court won’t spare Trump from trial and verdict 
  2. America’s white majority is aging out
  3. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  4. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  5. New York is key to Democratic House, and Jeffries is in the redistricting ...
  6. Sofia Kinzinger presses Pence to be more truthful about Trump
  7. Alabama readies for battle over Space Command HQ
  8. The GOP’s Warholian campaign and the inevitability of Trump
  9. Trump knocks ‘woke’ US women’s soccer team after World Cup departure
  10. Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial
  11. DeSantis dismisses Trump 2020 claims: ‘No, of course he lost’
  12. Trump: Jack Smith going before ‘judge of his dreams’
  13. EPA is ignoring the glaring problem with dirty electric vehicles
  14. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  15. There is more than one conflict in Trump’s classified documents case
  16. Map: Does your drinking water contain ‘forever chemicals’?
  17. What to know about the new SAVE student loan repayment plan before pandemic ...
  18. Record glacial flooding damages homes in Alaska
Load more