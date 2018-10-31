DCCC raises more than $100 million online for midterms

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said its online fundraising for the 2018 election cycle surpassed $100 million on Tuesday.

"The DCCC made the early and aggressive investments necessary to build a top-tier online fundraising operation, and it’s paid off massively," DCCC Chief Digital Officer Julia Ager told The Hill in a statement.

"The outpouring of support from grass-roots donors has allowed us to invest in over 80 races, fund an unprecedented $30 million base engagement and turnout campaign, and hold Republicans accountable every step of the way."

Politico first reported the news earlier on Wednesday.

In 2016, the DCCC had raised $67 million at this point in the campaign cycle, according to Politico, which noted that the digital fundraising by the House Democrats' campaign arm so far this year is about 40 percent of the $250 million raised.

The DCCC invested in digital operations when online donations were just getting off the ground and has refined its digital drive over time, Politico also reported.

Democrats have been out-raising Republicans significantly in the 2018 midterm elections.

FiveThirtyEight currently gives Democrats a 6 in 7 chance of gaining a majority in the House.