Murphy easily defeats Republican challenger in Connecticut

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyPoll: Democrat Ned Lamont's lead halves in Connecticut governor race FDA takes step toward requiring allergy labels for sesame GOP lawmaker demands ‘immediate recall’ of acting US ambassador to Saudi Arabia MORE (D-Conn.) won his second term to the Senate Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Matthew Corey, a local window washer and bar owner.

Murphy’s victory was unsurprising in the deep-blue state won by former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE in 2016. Murphy consistently polled ahead of Corey by double digits throughout his campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The junior senator from Connecticut, first elected in 2012, is widely regarded as a rising star in the Democratic Party for his progressive views, including support for universal health care and gun control.