Casey secures third Senate term over Trump-backed Barletta

Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) defeated challenger Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.) to win his third term in the Senate.

While President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE scraped by a victory in Pennsylvania in 2016, the state was considered a relatively safe one for Democrats in the midterms.

Casey, who has served the state in the Senate since 2006, enjoyed the support of the state’s strong union presence and widely outraised Barletta.

While Barletta ran on his support for Trump, polls have shown the president has low support in the state.

Casey also benefited from Barletta’s votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which has experienced record popularity among voters this year.