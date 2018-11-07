Gianforte defeats Democrat for Montana's at-large congressional seat

Rep. Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard GianforteSabato's Crystal Ball: Dems will pick up more than 30 House seats, GOP set to keep Senate Election Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands Poll: Republican Gianforte tied with Dem challenger in Montana House race MORE (R) is projected to win reelection to represent Montana’s at-large congressional seat, defeating former Democratic state Rep. Kathleen Williams.

Gianforte was favored in polls heading into Election Day, while President Trump Donald John TrumpMidterms: The winners and losers GOP Rep. Mike Bost wins reelection in Illinois Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 MORE praised the Montana Republican in multiple campaign trips to Big Sky Country.

“We endorsed Greg really early, but I heard that he had body slammed a reporter. And he was way up … and I said, ‘Oh, this is terrible, he’s going to lose the election.’ But then I said, ‘Well wait a minute, I know Montana pretty well, I think it might help him,’ and it did … He’s a great guy and a tough cookie,” Trump said at a campaign rally for the candidate last month.

Gianforte made headlines in 2017 when he assaulted a reporter the night before his special election victory.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault and was sentenced to a 180-day deferred jail sentence, 40 hours of community service, 20 hours of anger management and a $300 fine, as well as an $85 court fee. Gianforte went on to win his election by 6 points.