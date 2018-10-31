Mail bomber suspect threatened O'Rourke, campaign says

The man charged with sending pipe bombs to more than a dozen Democratic figures and CNN last week also threatened Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 10 points in Texas Senate race Movie theater chain encourages employees to vote by opening late on election day Conservative analyst says Dem voters likely to contribute to outside races MORE (D-Texas) on Facebook earlier this year, according to O'Rourke's Senate campaign.

O'Rourke's campaign forwarded a threat from Cesar Sayoc Jr. to the U.S. Capitol Police in April and then to the FBI in July, O'Rourke spokesman Chris Evans told The Hill on Wednesday.

The Dallas News first reported on the messages.

O'Rourke's campaign said Sayoc sent messages on Facebook that included photos of the Texas lawmaker's wife and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hug your loved ones everytime [sic] you leave home," Sayoc wrote, according to screenshots reviewed by the Dallas News. "See you soon."

The FBI in an email to The Hill said it cannot confirm that it was alerted to threat against O'Rourke and declined to comment on the investigation.

Capitol Police spokesperson Eva Malecki declined to confirm or deny the account.

"We are working in close coordination with the FBI, and therefore cannot comment on the ongoing investigation," Malecki wrote in an email to The Hill.

Evans told the Dallas News that FBI agents have been sent to O'Rourke's El Paso, Texas, office to look through his mail in recent days.

The El Paso FBI office did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

O'Rourke's campaign has said it did not know if he was on the list of around 100 people that Sayoc allegedly planned to target.

Authorities have not released the list, but law enforcement will be warning those who were on the list, NBC reported.

"No one said 'you are on a list' but there was immediately a presence including agents and dogs who were at the office even as recent as today," Evans told The Dallas News.

Sayoc spent months tweeting threatening messages to multiple high-level Democratic figures, according to investigations into his social media profiles. He targeted Democratic lawmakers and personalities with images of slaughtered animals and veiled death threats.

The Florida man was apparently an ardent supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpActivists call on DC officials to rename street in front of Saudi embassy after Khashoggi Five takeaways from the final Indiana Senate debate Avenatti says FBI told him he was targeted by alleged mail bomber MORE, appearing in video attending at least one of his rallies in 2017.

Most of the figures he is accused of targeting with crude pipe bombs have been publicly mocked or have exchanged criticism with Trump.

A van that authorities took into custody when they arrested Sayoc was plastered with anti-CNN and anti-Democrat stickers, including one that showed former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonAvenatti says FBI told him he was targeted by alleged mail bomber Election Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term Silence of 'the lambs': The deafening quietude of the FISA court and John Roberts MORE with a crosshairs target over her face.

Authorities say Sayoc was behind the explosives sent last week to Clinton, former President Obama, Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersBeleaguered FBI scores much-needed win Ex-DHS spokesman rips Trump over media attacks: ‘They are NOT the enemy of the American people’ Jeh Johnson: Leaders need to 'tone it down' and 'restore civility' MORE (R-Calif.) and Democratic mega-donor George Soros, among others.

O'Rourke is locked in a competitive race against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzPoll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 10 points in Texas Senate race Movie theater chain encourages employees to vote by opening late on election day EXIM Bank's fate is tied to the outcome of Senate midterms MORE (R-Texas), who has received Trump's endorsement. Recent polls have found Cruz leading O'Rourke by the single digits.

Updated: 4:42 p.m.