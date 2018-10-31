Trump: People will 'lose a lot of money' if Republicans don't win in midterms

President Trump Donald John TrumpActivists call on DC officials to rename street in front of Saudi embassy after Khashoggi Five takeaways from the final Indiana Senate debate Avenatti says FBI told him he was targeted by alleged mail bomber MORE warned voters Wednesday that if Republicans lost the midterm elections, "you’re all going to lose a lot of money.”

Trump, speaking at an event at the White House, touted the success of the economy that is "the hottest right now in the world " but said that success could be reversed if Democrats win in the midterm elections next week.

“They’re waiting for the results of the midterm,” he explained.

“And if the midterms for some reason don’t do so well for Republicans, I think you’re all going to lose a lot of money.”

The U.S. economy appears to be heading in the right direction as 2018 ends, with near-record low unemployment levels and strong quarterly growth rates.

But declining global growth, lagging business investment and international trade wars have made a potential slowdown a growing concern among economists.

The president finished his comments by saying that a win for Republicans could improve the economic situation further.

“If it comes out good I think the market’s going to continue to go through a period like we’ve never seen before,” he said.