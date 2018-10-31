Senate battles tighten in two key races

Senate races in two key states are growing tighter in the final week of the midterm election, according to new polls.

Fox News polls released Wednesday showed margins have narrowed in North Dakota and Arizona, two states that will help determine which party controls the Senate next year.

In North Dakota, Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerEXIM Bank's fate is tied to the outcome of Senate midterms Election Countdown: Violence casts cloud before midterms | Clinton opens door to 2020 | Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' | Dems worry about midterm message | Trump camp's midterm ad doesn't feature president Biggest election winner? Polarization in America MORE (R-N.D.) is leading Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampElection Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term Election Countdown: Violence casts cloud before midterms | Clinton opens door to 2020 | Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' | Dems worry about midterm message | Trump camp's midterm ad doesn't feature president Biggest election winner? Polarization in America MORE (N.D.) by single digits at 51 percent to 42 percent among likely voters, according to the Fox News Poll which was conducted by Anderson Robbins Research and Shaw & Company Research.

It's a narrower margin than a Fox News Poll released on Oct. 3, which had Cramer leading Heitkamp by 12 percentage points at 53 percent to 41 percent among likely voters.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 27-30 with live telephone interviews of 789 likely voters and includes a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

In Arizona, the latest Fox News Poll has the race to succeed retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeConway's husband pens op-ed calling Trump's birthright proposal 'unconstitutional' Flake: Trump 'can't' and 'shouldn't' nix birthright citizenship Poll: Sinema leads McSally by 6 points in Arizona Senate race MORE (R-Ariz.) in a tie with Reps. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyPavlich: Arizona doesn’t deserve Sinema Overnight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Idaho's GOP governor backs Medicaid expansion | ObamaCare enrollment unlikely to increase next year | Pfizer chief expects return to 'business as normal' on drug prices Election Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term MORE (R-Ariz.) both at 46 percent among lightly voters.

It's a slightly tighter race than a Fox News poll released on Oct. 3, which had Sinema leading McSally 47 percent to 45 percent among likely voters.

The Arizona poll was conducted between Oct. 27-29 with telephone interviews of 643 likely voters and a margin of margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

While the Senate races in Arizona and North Dakota have tightened, the race in Missouri between Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillElection Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term Senate map 'historically difficult' for Dems, says pollster Election Countdown: Violence casts cloud before midterms | Clinton opens door to 2020 | Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' | Dems worry about midterm message | Trump camp's midterm ad doesn't feature president MORE (D-Mo.) and Attorney General Josh Hawley, the GOP candidate, remains unchanged compared to an Oct. 3 Fox News Poll.

McCaskill and Hawley are in a dead heat, which each receiving 43 percent of likely voters, according to the poll, which has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

And in Tennessee, where Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerPoll: Blackburn up 5 in Tennessee Senate race Taylor Swift posts on Instagram she voted for Bredesen in Tennessee Trump administration must pursue investigation into Khashoggi case MORE (R-Tenn.) is retiring, and Indiana, where Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyFive takeaways from the final Indiana Senate debate Vulnerable Senate Dem open to legislation ending birthright citizenship Senate map 'historically difficult' for Dems, says pollster MORE (D-Ind.) is running for reelection, the Senate races have widened in the final weeks according to new Fox News Polls.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnPoll: Blackburn up 5 in Tennessee Senate race EXIM Bank's fate is tied to the outcome of Senate midterms Taylor Swift posts on Instagram she voted for Bredesen in Tennessee MORE (R-Tenn.) is leading former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) by 9 percentage points at 50 to 41 percent among likely voters. It's a wider margin than the 5 percentage point lead Blackburn had in the same poll released earlier this month.

The poll was conducted between Oc. 27-30, and includes interviews with 718 likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

And in Indiana, Donnelly is leading businessman Mike Braun, the GOP Senate candidate, 45 percent to 38 percent among likely voters, according to the Fox News Poll.

The margin is wider than his 2 percentage-point lead he had in a Fox News Poll earlier this month, when he was leading Braun at 43 percent to 41 percent.

The Indiana poll was conducted between Oct. 27-30, including interviews with 722 likely voters and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.