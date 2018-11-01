Dem leader: New campaign ad shows Trump ‘at his worst’

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said late Wednesday that President Trump Donald John TrumpMore voters associate with Trump than GOP: poll Top Dem on Senate Russia probe decorates house for ‘witch hunt’ on Halloween Voters credit Trump over Obama for booming economy: poll MORE's new midterm ad focused on immigration shows him "at his worst."

"This is distracting, divisive, Donald at his worst," Perez said on CNN. "This is fear-mongering."

"They're hemorrhaging on the health-care issue," he told host Chris Cuomo.

"Health care is a number-one issue in this country. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are right up there. They can't talk about those (issues) because they're on the wrong side."

The video, which Trump tweeted to his 55 million followers on Wednesday, focuses on a deported Mexican man who returned to the U.S. and killed two sheriff's deputies. It then shows sequences of seemingly violent crowds of immigrants before asking: "Who else would Democrats let in?"

Perez described the ad as the "dog-whistle of all dog-whistles."

"This has been Donald Trump's playbook for so long, and when they go low, we go vote."

Trump also announced Wednesday that he would be deploying up to 15,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to block a caravan of Central American migrants from entering the country.