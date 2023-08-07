DeSantis says he does not support punishments for women who violate abortion bans

GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said that he would not support punishments for women who violate abortion bans.

“Not at all,” DeSantis responded when NBC’s Dasha Burns asked whether he supported punishments for those who violate an abortion ban. “No, I don’t think this is an issue about the woman. I think a lot of these women, you know, are in very difficult circumstances. They don’t get any support from a lot of the fathers.”

DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, sat down with Burns in a new NBC interview that aired Monday. The Florida governor — who signed a six-week abortion ban in the state earlier this year — said that many women get abortions because they do not have adequate support, noting that Florida has support in place for women.

“And a lot of them, the number one reason why women choose to have an abortion is because they’re not getting support and they feel abandoned,” he continued. “Now, in Florida we’ve provided support and we’ve put our money where our mouth is, but at the end of the day, you know, I would not support any penalties on a woman.”

Burns also asked whether DeSantis would veto a federal bill that would place a nationwide abortion ban in place.

“We will be a pro-life president and we will support pro-life policies,” he responded.

DeSantis, along with other GOP presidential candidates, has been hesitant to support an abortion ban on the national level. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former Vice President Mike Pence have each come out in support of a 15-week abortion ban, but other candidates, including former President Trump, have yet to do so.