Poll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 3 points in Texas Senate race

By Michael Burke - 11/01/18 12:01 PM EDT

Texas Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzLittle boy dressed as O'Rourke for Halloween goes viral Election Countdown: Trump rattles GOP, spars with Ryan on citizenship | Republicans under pressure to denounce Steve King | Dem confidence grows | Pelosi says Dems will take House | Party hopes young voters deliver blue wave | Tester fights for survival Mail bomber suspect threatened O'Rourke, campaign says MORE (R) holds a 3-point lead over his Senate challenger Rep. Beto O'RourkeRobert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeLittle boy dressed as O'Rourke for Halloween goes viral Election Countdown: Trump rattles GOP, spars with Ryan on citizenship | Republicans under pressure to denounce Steve King | Dem confidence grows | Pelosi says Dems will take House | Party hopes young voters deliver blue wave | Tester fights for survival Mail bomber suspect threatened O'Rourke, campaign says MORE (D) ahead of next week's midterm elections, according to a new poll.

Cruz leads O'Rourke 50 percent to 47 percent among likely voters surveyed in the Emerson College poll released Thursday, with 2 percent of those surveyed still undecided.

The poll of 781 likely voters in Texas was conducted Oct. 28-30 and has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

The poll shows a somewhat tightened race compared to a previous Emerson College poll released in early October, which found Cruz with a 5-point lead over O'Rourke, 47 percent to 42 percent among likely voters poled.

The survey released Thursday is the latest showing a tightening race ahead of next week's election.

A University of Texas at Tyler poll released the previous day showed Cruz with a less than 4-point lead over O'Rourke.

Other polls published in October showed Cruz with anywhere from a 5-point to a 10-point advantage, according to the RealClearPolitics polling index.

Election handicappers at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rate the race as a toss-up. 

The Emerson poll released Thursday also showed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) with an 8-point lead over his Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez in the governor's race. Abbott has the support of 51 percent of likely voters surveyed compared to Valdez's 43 percent. 

