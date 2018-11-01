Poll: Dems have 9-point lead on generic ballot among likely voters

A new poll released Thursday showed Democrats hold a nine-point lead on the generic ballot among all likely voters.

The NPR/PBS News Hours/Marist Poll found that Democrats led Republicans by 52 to 43 percent among likely voters nationwide.

Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, told NPR that this could spell trouble for Republicans as they seek to keep control of the House.

"Those are numbers Democrats need," Miringoff said, according to NPR. "That's likely to convert to a flip of the House."

Democrats have held a single-digit lead on the generic ballot across most polls, with RealClearPolitics reporting an average 7.5 point gap between the two parties among registered voters.

Republicans are largely predicted to hold on to their majority in the Senate. FiveThirtyEight gives them a 6-in-7 shot at keeping the upper chamber.

However, FiveThirtyEight gives Democrats a 6-in-7 chance of taking the House.

Democrats have expressed confidence in recent days that they will be able to gain a majority in the chamber.

"Up until today, I would've said, 'If the election were held today, we would win,'" House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a television interview Tuesday night. "What now I'm saying is, 'We will win.'"