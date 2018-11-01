Pence blasts Abrams over celeb support: 'This ain't Hollywood'

Vice President Pence on Thursday blasted Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams over her support among celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Will Ferrell, saying the Democrat has been "bankrolled by Hollywood liberals."

“I heard Oprah is in town today," Pence said at a campaign event for Abrams's GOP opponent, Brian Kemp, according to AJC, a Georgian paper.

Winfrey stumped for Abrams Thursday and has been campaigning door-to-door for the candidate, who is seeking to become the first black female governor in U.S. history.

"I heard Will Ferrell was going door-to-door the other day," the vice president said. "I’d like to remind Stacey and Oprah and Will Ferrell, I’m kind of a big deal, too."

"And I’ve got a message for all of Stacey Abrams’s liberal Hollywood friends: This ain’t Hollywood," he added. "This is Georgia."

"And Georgia wants a governor that’s going to put Georgia values and Georgia first. And Brian Kemp is going to do just that.”

Abrams and Kemp are running a surprisingly tight race in the traditionally red state.

RealClearPolitics shows Kemp up by an average of only 1.4 percentage points across polls with less than a week left before the election.