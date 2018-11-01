Gillum: Trump gives 'cover' to racists

Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) said Thursday that President Trump Donald John TrumpMore voters associate with Trump than GOP: poll Top Dem on Senate Russia probe decorates house for ‘witch hunt’ on Halloween Voters credit Trump over Obama for booming economy: poll MORE provides "cover" for racists.

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, stopped short of calling the president racist, but he criticized those surrounding him and Trump's willingness to have them around.

“I have not called the president a racist, but there are racists, and his sympathizers, who believe that he may be, which is why they go to his aid, which is why he has provided them cover," he said on CNN. "And I believe that his cover has led to much of the degradation in our political discourse."

Gillum said that degradation has permeated down to local politics as well.

“The kind of politics, the tone that we’re seeing right now set nationally that has seeped into the race here in the state of Florida from Day One of this general election, is beneath the station of the office and is beneath the intelligence of the voters,” he added.

Gillum made a similar distinction during a debate with his gubernatorial opponent, former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisJimmy Buffett hosting free Florida concert to support Gillum, Nelson Election Countdown: Trump rattles GOP, spars with Ryan on citizenship | Republicans under pressure to denounce Steve King | Dem confidence grows | Pelosi says Dems will take House | Party hopes young voters deliver blue wave | Tester fights for survival Ex-GOP lawmaker: I voted for Gillum over DeSantis in Florida MORE (R).

“I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist,” Gillum said during the Oct. 24 debate on CNN. “I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist.”

Gillum would be the first black governor of Florida if he wins on Election Day.

There have been two racist robocalls targeting Gillum during his gubernatorial run, one of which was reportedly issued by a neo-Nazi group based in Idaho.

The most recent robocall, which went out Oct. 23, used minstrel-style dialect to imitate Gillum as monkeys screech in the background. It is not clear who paid for that robocall.

DeSantis has denied any involvement with the calls.

On the first day of his campaign, DeSantis warned Floridians not to "monkey this up" by voting for Gillum, a comment that was widely denounced as racist. DeSantis denied there were any racial undertones behind the statement, saying it was a common phrase.

Gillum and DeSantis are locked in a tight race for governor with less than a week until voters cast their ballots. The most recent polling shows the two candidates in a virtual tie.