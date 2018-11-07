Democrat unseats GOP lawmaker Mike Bishop in Michigan

Democrat Elissa Slotkin defeated Rep. Mike Bishop (R-Mich.) in Michigan's 8th Congressional District. The race was called by the Associated Press on Wednesday morning.

Bishop had conceded defeat late Tuesday.

Slotkin unseated Bishop in a district long held by Republicans but faced a stiff challenge this year. The district also includes some more Democratic areas like Michigan State University.

Slotkin is a former CIA and Defense Department official and said she decided to challenge Bishop because of his vote to repeal ObamaCare last year.

Bishop is a former majority leader of the Michigan Senate first elected in 2014.