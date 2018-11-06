Whitehouse easily wins Senate reelection bid in Rhode Island

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseSenate Dems ask Trump to disclose financial ties to Saudi Arabia Democrats won’t let Kavanaugh debate die Senate poised to confirm Kavanaugh after bitter fight MORE (D-R.I.) easily defeated his Republican opponent in his bid for a third term in the upper chamber on Tuesday.

Whitehouse beat his challenger, former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice Robert Flanders, after maintaining a steady lead throughout the election.

The race was not considered competitive. The Cook Political Report had rated the Senate race as "solid" Democratic.

While the Democratic incumbent has kept a relatively low profile in Washington, he has deep roots in Rhode Island, one of the nation’s smallest states.