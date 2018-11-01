Steve King has fiery exchange at Iowa town hall

Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingSteve King calls his critics 'cannibals', vows he’ll be reelected easily Hillicon Valley: Official warns midterm influence could trigger sanctions | UK, Canada call on Zuckerberg to testify | Google exec resigns after harassment allegations | Gab CEO defends platform | T-Mobile, Sprint tailor merger pitch for Trump On The Money: US workers see highest wage growth since 2008 | Fed releases plan to loosen rules for major US banks | GOP chair criticizes UK tech tax | US drops in World Bank's list of best places to do business MORE (R-Iowa) had a fiery exchange Thursday at an Iowa town hall with an attendee who asked whether he was a white nationalist.

King also took umbrage at the questioner for drawing a link between King's rhetoric and the man accused of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

“The terrorist who committed this crime, he was quoted as saying, ‘they bring invaders in that kill our people, I can’t sit back and watch our people get slaughtered.’ You, Steve King, have been quoted as saying, ‘we can’t restore our civilization with other people’s babies.’ You and the shooter both share an ideology that is fundamentally anti-immigration,” the attendee, a young man wearing a plaid shirt, said before King cut him off.

“Do not associate me with that shooter," a visibly angry King said, pointing his finger at the questioner.

"I knew you were an ambusher when you walked in the room, but there is no basis for that and you get no question and you get no answer … You crossed the line. It is not tolerable to accuse me to be associated with a guy that shot 11 people in Pittsburgh,” King said.

The young man asking the question then said: "But do you identify as a white nationalist?”

“Stop it. You’re done,” King responded. He then requested that security remove the attendee.

It was not clear if the man asking the questions was connected to any political group.

King's reelection race has tightened as he deals with new controversies surrounding his endorsement of a white nationalist candidate in Canada and revelations of his meetings with representatives of the far-right Austria Freedom Party.

King defended that meeting during the town hall, downplaying the party's historical ties to the Nazi Party by saying that anyone in politics in the 1950s inevitably had Nazi associations.

He later tweeted about the incident.

Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversSteve King calls his critics 'cannibals', vows he’ll be reelected easily Pressure grows on House GOP to denounce Steve King AT&T will 'take all concerns very seriously' when considering future contributions to Steve King MORE (R-Ohio), chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, blasted King earlier this week, tweeting, “Congressman Steve King’s recent comments, actions, and retweets are completely inappropriate. We must stand up against white supremacy and hate in all forms, and I strongly condemn this behavior.”

A number of companies, including tech giant Intel Corp. and dairy company Land O'Lakes, have announced in recent days that they will no longer contribute to King's campaign.

One poll released Tuesday showing King ahead of his Democratic opponent by just 1 point. The Cook Political Report also shifted the race from “Likely Republican” to “Lean Republican” in a district President Trump Donald John TrumpMore voters associate with Trump than GOP: poll Top Dem on Senate Russia probe decorates house for ‘witch hunt’ on Halloween Voters credit Trump over Obama for booming economy: poll MORE won by 27 points in 2016.