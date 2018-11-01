Oprah while stumping for Abrams in Georgia: 'Everybody gets a vote!'

Oprah during a campaign event for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) cheered "Everybody gets a vote!" as the crowd chanted, "You get a vote and you get a vote."

The chant is a reference to Oprah's iconic mantra when she gave out presents to her audiences on her long-running "Oprah Winfrey Show."

Oprah was in Georgia to stump for Abrams, whom she called a "Georgia warrior woman" and a "change-maker."

The former television host and founder of the Oprah Winfrey Network made an impassioned appeal, calling on the audience to "let your vote speak for you."

"The right to vote is like the crown we all get to wear," she said.

Oprah is a registered independent voter.

"I’m here today because of the men and because of the women who were lynched, who were humiliated, who were discriminated against, who were suppressed, who were repressed and oppressed, for the right, for the equality at the polls," Oprah told the audience, to cheers.

"And I want you to know that their blood has seeped into my DNA and I refuse to let their sacrifices be in vain," she said.

After the speech, Oprah sat down for a Q&A with Abrams, who said she was having an "out-of-body" experience being interviewed by the celebrity.

Oprah mentioned that both women are from Mississippi, asking how "two girls from Mississippi with the kind of upbringing that we’ve had would be sitting on stage in this state."

Oprah this week has also been knocking on doors for Abrams in Georgia.

Recent polls have shown Abrams and her Republican opponent, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, neck and neck, with Abrams leading by 1 point.

"This is a tight race in Georgia and there are tight races all over the country that depend on all of us giving honor to our greatest democratic right and privilege," Oprah said.