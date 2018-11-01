Oprah: I'm not running for president in 2020

Oprah Winfrey addressed any lingering questions about a potential 2020 presidential bid, saying Thursday that she doesn't want to run.

While stumping for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D), she told the crowd that she wanted "to make it very clear to all the press, everybody: I’m not here because I’m making some grandstand because I’m thinking about running myself."

"I don’t want to run," she said. "I’m not trying to test any waters. Don’t want to go in those waters. I’m here today because of Stacey Abrams."

Gayle King, one of Oprah's closest friends, told The New York Times on Wednesday that she has been urging Oprah to consider a 2020 run.

Recent polling shows Abrams and her opponent, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R), in a virtual tie, with Abrams leading by 1 percentage point.