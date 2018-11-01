Avenatti urges people to vote in first political ad

Michael Avenatti urged people to "join the fight club" and vote against the president in the celebrity lawyer's first political ad, released Thursday.

The digital ad, which Politico obtained, will reportedly run on Facebook and Twitter.

It opens with various people saying "we the people" until one man finishes the sentence.

"Are mad as hell and we're not going to take it anymore," he says, setting off a new chain of statements.

"Enough with the bigotry," one woman says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another adds, "Enough with the misogyny."

Various individuals cry "Enough," before a new cycle of comments starts.

"We deserve better than this," one woman says.

"No more thoughts and prayers!" cries a man.

The individuals urge watchers to join in the "fight" before the shot cuts to Avenatti.

"Our constitution says we the people, not me, the president," Avenatti says, looking into the camera, invoking President Trump Donald John TrumpMore voters associate with Trump than GOP: poll Top Dem on Senate Russia probe decorates house for ‘witch hunt’ on Halloween Voters credit Trump over Obama for booming economy: poll MORE even though he is not up for reelection until 2020.

"Stand up. Join the fight club," he tells viewers. "Use your vote as your voice on November sixth."

Avenatti launched The Fight PAC, which financed the ad, earlier this month.

Avenatti, who has said he may run as a Democrat in the 2020 presidential election, denied that the ad had any connection to his political ambitions.

"The purpose is to push people towards the polls next week and to increase turn out," Avenatti told The Hill, adding that the ad was part of his months-long effort to boost Democrats in the midterms.

Avenatti said the ad portrayed the midterms as a fight because that is the sort of rhetoric the left needs to win.

"I think that there’s a lot of pent up anger and frustration out there and I’m of the belief, if the Democrats want to take back control of the government that we’re going to need to fight fire with fire," he said.

"I don’t believe that a message of puppies and daisies is going to it done."

He said ultimately the Democratic Party would have to choose between the two messages and that only one would get the job done.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) dismissed Avenatti in comments to The Hill.

“Given that he’s facing multiple criminal investigations, I’m surprised he has time for political ads," RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens said. "It speaks volumes about how weak their field is that Democratic operatives have already lined up to work for his campaign.”

Avenatti has never held political office but rose to the national stage as the attorney for adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who has alleged she slept with Trump and was paid not to speak about it.

Since coming under the spotlight, Avenatti has made his name by aggressively opposing Trump and the GOP.

Avenatti has gotten in many public Twitter battles with the president and other conservatives. At one point, Avenatti even challenged Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTester fights for survival at home Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle release new ad blasting 'mainstream media and liberal mob' Election Countdown: Violence casts cloud before midterms | Clinton opens door to 2020 | Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' | Dems worry about midterm message | Trump camp's midterm ad doesn't feature president MORE to a mixed-martial arts fight.

"[I]f I decide to do this in 2020...I’m going to be the fighter in the field," he said

"There will be certain people that will be advocating puppies. There will be certain people that will be advocating daisies. There’ll be other individuals that are advocating universal love."

"I’m going to be advocating an aggressive approach to this dumpster fire of a presidency,” Avenatti concluded.

—Updated at 3:34 p.m.